Car crash on US 41 sends one man to the hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash on U.S. 41 sends one local man to the hospital. It happened just after 2:30 PM on Saturday.

A male was driving a truck pulling a trailer of lumber traveling on U.S. 41 northbound in the eastbound lane going to turn onto the I-70 ramp.

The man in the truck tells News 10 he was hit by a sedan and ran into the median. He says he hit his head on the top of his truck and for a brief time he was stuck inside because he couldn't see from the air bags.

The male driver was transported to the hospital. Vigo County dispatchers say he only has minor injuries.