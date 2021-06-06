Local cancer survivor is giving back to cancer patients and families

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) -- June six is National Cancer Survivor Day. In fact, the month of June is National Cancer Survivor Month. John Turner is the pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Farmersburg Indiana who has been touched by cancer.

He said cancer has always been in his life since he was 12 years old.

Turner said he knows exactly what cancer patients are going through when they begin their journey with the disease.

He said he’s been on the side of supporting loved ones with cancer and has even gone through it himself.

Turner said, “When you hear the word cancer fear just comes. And when you are told you have cancer you don’t know what to expect even though the doctors tell you, and you don’t know what you’re going to get.”

Tuner told News 10 his mom passed away from cancer when he was young.

Years later after starting a family himself, his son was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

His son ended up surviving, but then later on in his life, Turner got cancer himself.

He said through his entire life experiencing all the hardships of cancer he’s never given up seeing the brighter side of things.

Turner said, “Sometimes, at least for me, you think about all the people on this journey of that time and on that path of fear, and trying to heal, that you have met, and that have helped you.”

The same help Turner received through his journey is the same help he wants to lend to cancer patients now.

Turner said he just wants to give support to patients, and families, as they battle this disease.

He said, “Cancer attacks your body, but it also attacks your mind. It makes us do many things that we can’t get off our mind but that’s why there’s an outreach, a need I feel to reach out.”

Turner said he is going to help cancer patients by utilizing his church.

Already, one member of his church has started a blanket charity for cancer patients.

Turner also adds that the church will continue to do charitable events all year to give support to many families in need.