One local campground is recovering after being vandalized

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2019, the Terre Haute Campground went under new management. Since then, the new team has worked hard to make the campground fun and family-friendly. However, one recent incident has them a bit discouraged about expanding.

During the hot summer months, the pool is a favorite at the Terre Haute Campgrounds. Unfortunately, in the last week of August, they found that someone had damaged their pool and bathroom.

"We haven't had this happen to any of our other campgrounds at all. So now we're saying what is going on, and why is it happening," said Chet Kiefer, the President of the Terre Haute and all Kiefer Campgrounds.

Keifer said whoever did this tossed bikes into the pool and broke bathroom stalls. One of the bikes thrown into the pool caused damage to the lining.

"Probably $10-15,000 worth of damage probably right now because we're going to have to end up taking the lining up, redoing the bottom of the pool, and then reworking everything," Keifer explained.

The hole in the pool is causing water to leak out and lift the lining. In order to keep the pool open, the campground has to continuously refill the pool with water.

Keifer and his team are working on expanding the Terre Haute campground, but this incident has been a setback.

"We're sitting there trying to do things that are nice for the campgrounds to make it better for everybody to enjoy. We're looking at expanding and doing things, and then this happens. All it's doing is setting us back and putting money where we shouldn't have to put it where we can put it in better places," Keifer said.

The campground has cameras, but the camera system began acting up when they went to look through footage. Keifer and his team are working to locate the footage facing the pool and surrounding areas. Once he finds it, he says he will turn it in to the police.