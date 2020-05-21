Local café offers outdoor seating

WEST UNION, ILL. (WTHI) -- Local businesses are getting creative to serve customers.

The West Union Café recently announced on Facebook plans to offer outdoor seating on picnic tables. The community stepped up to support the effort.

Kenny Munson and Larry Man are back at one of their favorite local hangouts—the West Union Café. The business currently can't allow customers to dine in. Munson and Man were enjoying their meal outside on a picnic table on Thursday.

"It's the first cup of coffee I’ve had in months,” Man described.

Both men have been supporting the business through carryout in recent weeks. Owner Kaycee Adams says the idea for the outdoor seating started with customers tailgating in the parking lot.

"You know at this point you got to do what you can to survive,” Adams said.

She recently posted on the café's Facebook page about her plans for the picnic tables. A customer dropped off a picnic table on Thursday. Others have made donations to help purchase additional tables.

A table donated to us for our loyal customers Dorthory and the late Bob Wernz ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Posted by West Union Cafe on Thursday, May 21, 2020

"It's humbling cause I'm usually the giver not the receiver so it's hard."

Adams says the café will be following sanitation guidelines and social distancing with the tables.

"I plan on filling my back parking lots. It's a pretty big back parking lot. There's a table over here in the corner that's a wooden one. I'd like people to sign it. I’d like people to write on it-kind of like a memory, a keepsake. I think it'd be neat."

Munson and Man are looking forward to the day they can return to dining inside. For now, the picnic tables will do.

"This is uptown here," Munson said, with a laugh. "This is very good. You can come down here and hang out anytime you want."