Local butcher shop sees increased business, takes steps to protect customers and employee from COVID-19

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - While some businesses have slowed down or stopped because of the coronavirus, some are busier than ever.

That's the case for Kroc's Butcher Shop based out of Farmersburg, Indiana.

The owner said they've been working 12 hour days to keep up with the high demand.

So, how are they staying safe?

"We've built basically plexiglass shields on our case, because I need... if one of my guys goes down, it's going to be devastating. somebody that I've.. I've been on them hand sanitizer. Wash your hands. Use your gloves. We're trying to locate masks," said Daren Krockenberger.

Krockenberger said at the Farmersburg location, they've even put X's on the floor 6 feet away from each other to encourage social distancing.

They're also only allowing five people in the store at a time.

The full shop isn't open yet in Terre Haute, but they've still adapted to keep you safe.

"We're doing car side, and we sanitize between customers. We're wearing gloves. We're not even letting the sign the tablet. My girl there is just putting an 'X' on it if they use a card. Then we sanitize their card and give it back to them. We're doing.. I think we're doing as much as we can," said Daren Krockenberger.

For the first hour of each business day, they're also opening the store for elderly and those who are at high risk for COVID-19.

Krockenberg said they're just trying to help serve every customer the best way possible.