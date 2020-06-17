Local businessman purchases Hulman and Company building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local businessman is taking over a part of downtown Terre Haute history.

Wednesday, it was announced Greg Gibson is purchasing the Hulman and Company building, located at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Currently, the building houses office space for Clabber Girl, as well as Clabber Girl's Bake Shop Café, which is owned and operated by B&G Foods. Gibson says he will work closely with the Hulman family in determining the future of the Clabber Girl Museum. Gibson will also work with B&G Foods in terms of leasing agreements for the Bake Shop Café and office spaces for Clabber Girl.

"When making this purchase, I considered this an opportunity to keep the ownership of this prominent piece of our city's history within our Terre Haute family. With my commitment and involvement in downtown Terre Haute, I thought this provided an important piece of the puzzle not only from a development and historic standpoint, but for the future of our downtown," stated Gibson in a release sent to News 10.

The building has been a staple for the community since its opening in 1893. "I do not take this purchase lightly and recognize the historic significance that it brings to one of the cornerstones of Terre Haute,” states Gibson.

Gibson is also the driving force behind the development of a new convention center in downtown Terre Haute, as well as a casino on the east side of the city.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as details are released.