Local businesses adapting to ensure safety for staff and customers

Essential businesses that remain open during Indiana's Stay-at-Home order are adapting to protect their employees and customers.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 6:59 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Local businesses are doing what they can to keep their employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 crisis. 

For essential businesses, that means adapting their business models.

Airport Veterinary Clinic remains open to serve pet owners but not without some precautions.

Signs are on the door asking clients to call when they arrive.

Staff are escorting pets and their owners in and out of the facility.

“We wait until that patient has been completely checked out and has already gone outside and gotten in their vehicle before we bring in the next pet and the next client,” Megan Holscher Bilyeu, office manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic, told News 10.

Exam rooms are sanitized after each use.

The clinic recently implemented a drive-thru window.

”So if clients need to pick up medication or prescription food, they can call us and let us know that they’re here, and they can drive up to one of our windows. We can meet them right there and hand them everything they need through the window," Holscher Bilyeu said.

A local auto repair shop is also making accommodations.

Don Giovanini, owner of Don’s Service Center in Terre Haute, says it’s important for him to protect his work family.

”We’ve all got gloves, sanny [sanitizer] wipes, we’re wiping the cars that come in, so we’re not introducing germs—steering wheel, shifter, knobs, keys, door handles, that protects my guys coming in, and then we’re also doing that sanitation on the way out to protect our customers,” Giovanini said.

Staff are maintaining social distancing when interacting with clients. 

No contact appointments are available upon request.

The shop says they are not seeing as many vehicles come in as folks remain home.

”But from a business owner standpoint from my employee standpoint, that sense of security has shrunk some because we don’t have the amount of work waiting that we used to," Giovanini described.

Both businesses are evolving to meet the needs of the current times.

