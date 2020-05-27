Local businesses work to help CODA with special drinks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community garden aimed to help survivors of domestic abuse is growing in support...and you can help.

The Council on Domestic Abuse is starting the garden for members and staff.

Organizers say it's to help practice sustainability.

Businesses like Little Bear Coffee Company in Terre Haute are helping out. That's by donating proceeds from its 'CODA Bear Bomb Drink' to support the cause.

"We tried to highlight CODA just a bit more. With the fundraiser, we give a dollar back for each CODA Bear Bomb sold directly to CODA, so that way you're drinking for a good cause," manager Kristina Harder said.

From now until May 31, you can get a CODA Bear Bomb at the coffee shop or a CODA wine slushy from the Water Tower Estates Winery.

Both businesses will team up on May 28 for a virtual trivia night. Money from that supports CODA and its garden.