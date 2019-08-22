Charlies Pub and Grub to support local survivors of domestic abuse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Local businesses are stepping up to help an agency in a financial crisis.

News 10 told you that the Council of Domestic Abuse or CODA will suspend residential services starting September 14th.

The Executive Director told us it's due to lack of funding.

CODA wants to raise $150,000 dollars in order to restore residential services to survivors of domestic abuse.

So far they've received $10,000 dollars in the first 24 hours. $1,000 dollars of that donation came from Charlies Pub and Grub.

The owner, Cheyne O'Laughin says many of those survivors are his customers and it's a way to give back to those who need it most.

"I think it'd be great if people took the ball and ran with it. Anything helps and I've seen there's plenty of opportunities to contribute or donate," O'Laughin said.

According to CODA, they're one of many local businesses stepping up for the cause.

The Red Room Cakery is hosting an event Friday morning and part of the donations will go directly to CODA. O'Laughin says a portion of his inspiration came from the cakery and their willingness to give back.

The community also played a major role in his decision.

"We're in a great spot, the community has given a lot to us and really supports Charlies so we wanted to do it. We're happy to be able to give back and be apart of something like that," O'Laughin said.

You too can help out with the donations by clicking here.