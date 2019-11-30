Local businesses thrive during Small Business Saturday

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)-- Small businesses make up a huge part of the community and the first Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day set aside for them.

The day after Black Friday many small and local businesses are crowded just like the Dahnke Pine Patch and North Pole Stables in Martinsville, Ill.

"It's kind of puts the name on the map. It's sweet you know I like being apart of a team like that," said Cory Pancake who works there.

It's one of the biggest days of the year for them.

Pancake said Small Business Saturday kicks off the season.

"It's special and it gives, it gives character to like places like small towns like this like small communities I mean it brings people in from like far away," said Pancake.

Many bought real Christmas trees from the patch and other holiday craft items.

Others got a tour around the farm and they even meet a heard of reindeer.

"It keeps people right here in our local areas," said Yvonne Dahnke, owner of the farm.

She said they get anywhere from 500 to 1000 people on Saturday.

"It helps us you know giving back to that community the prices are very comparable to anywhere else and sometimes in small towns it's less you know so that helps everybody," said Dahnke.

Dahnke said many items sold on Saturday are made in house.

Pancake told us the day even motivates him to start his own business one day.

"It's cool to see how all that works and I think it does open up opportunities for stuff, I can definitely see myself doing something like that."