Clear

Local businesses thrive during Small Business Saturday

One Wabash Valley business is getting folks ready for the holiday season while many support them for Small Business Saturday.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)-- Small businesses make up a huge part of the community and the first Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day set aside for them.

The day after Black Friday many small and local businesses are crowded just like the Dahnke Pine Patch and North Pole Stables in Martinsville, Ill.

"It's kind of puts the name on the map. It's sweet you know I like being apart of a team like that," said Cory Pancake who works there.

It's one of the biggest days of the year for them. 

Pancake said Small Business Saturday kicks off the season.

"It's special and it gives, it gives character to like places like small towns like this like small communities I mean it brings people in from like far away," said Pancake. 

Many bought real Christmas trees from the patch and other holiday craft items.

Others got a tour around the farm and they even meet a heard of reindeer.

"It keeps people right here in our local areas," said Yvonne Dahnke, owner of the farm.

She said they get anywhere from 500 to 1000 people on Saturday.

"It helps us you know giving back to that community the prices are very comparable to anywhere else and sometimes in small towns it's less you know so that helps everybody," said Dahnke. 

Dahnke said many items sold on Saturday are made in house.

Pancake told us the day even motivates him to start his own business one day.

"It's cool to see how all that works and I think it does open up opportunities for stuff, I can definitely see myself doing something like that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Turning Cooler with a chance of Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

48 hour gaming challenge

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Doughmakers Sale

Image

Christmas at the Meadows

Image

Small Business Saturday Attracts Many

Image

Little Makers Suitcase Sale

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

WTH Officers collect donations for community center

Image

ISU boasts statewide recognition for social mobility

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans