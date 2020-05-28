Local businesses team up for virtual trivia night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Little Bear Coffee Company and WaterTower Estates Winery are sponsoring a virtual trivia night.

The Tulip Company and District 6 are also in partnership. Donations from the event will help CODA build a garden. “Golden Girls” is the theme. The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. via this link.

Both businesses are selling items from May 24-31 to raise money for CODA. The CODA bear bomb is available at Little Bear Coffee Company. Wine slushies are available from WaterTower Estates Winery. A dollar from each drink will support CODA.

“It's really important to support things like this especially for local businesses and small businesses to come together to get together and support such a good cause. It's going towards a garden, so it's going to be something really beautiful that can be enjoyed for a very long time,” said Tiffany Woodward with WaterTower Estate Winery.