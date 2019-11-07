Local businesses take part in leadership conference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local business leaders spent part of their Thursday learning how to better the community.

It was part of the third annual Terre Haute Leadership Conference on the campus of Indiana State University.

The theme of this year's conference was a stronger you - a stronger community. How you can be a person of influence...even if no one knows your name.

The event is put on by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Connect.