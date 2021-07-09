Local businesses show support for law enforcement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local businesses around the Wabash Valley are stepping up to show their support following the death of Detective Greg Ferency.

Baesler's Market wanted to step up and do something for the entire community. The store delivered flower arrangements to the department. Kristine O'Hare with Baeslers tells us the community needs to support the department at all times, not just when tragedy strikes.

"In times like this people just need to know that others care, and we are here for them. And everyone involved, we just wanted to show that we are here for them and wanted to do our best to show them that."

Another business that is showing its support is Maggie and Moe's Flower Shop. You see on your screen that the business now has a thin blue line around the building. Local law enforcement say displays like these mean the world to them.

"The outpouring of community support, it just shows Greg's life meant something. It shows what we do everyday matters to the community," says Sheriff John Plasse.

It's tough and it affects us all. And it affects the community and local law enforcement. It just rocks your foundation," says Sheriff Clark Cottom.