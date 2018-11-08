Local businesses promote TerreHaute.com with new decals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local businesses are hoping you'll take notice of their latest decor.
Very soon, you'll start seeing decals in storefront windows as a way to help promote the updated TerreHaute.com.
The website provides community information.
The push was started by 'The Haute Initiative.'
The group wants people to see the potential in the city.
The site includes area events, restaurants, parks, and other fun things to do and experience in Vigo County.
