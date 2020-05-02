Local businesses prepare to re-open on May 11th

TERRE HAUTE , Ind. (WTHI)- Many businesses in Indiana are preparing to re-open.

It's under the governor's "Back on Track Indiana" plan.

It has 5 stages that will reopen the state.

Some say the future is looking a little brighter for business owners in the Wabash valley.

For George Azar, it means his restaurant can welcome back customers May 11th.

"It gives us something to look forward to. we don't know if they're going to have cabin fever and rush in and want to come in or if they're going to want and say well maybe we're going to wait," said Azar.

Restaurants like the Saratoga will only be able to open up to 50% of the restaurant's capacity.

Eventually, under the governor's plan, it will be able to re-open fully.

Azar said many of his employees will be able to return to work.

"We want to give them their job back. Most of them have been with us probably average of 10 years or more," said Azar.

Part two of Stage 2 means personal service business will be allowed to reopen.

This includes business like hair salons and spas.

"I totally had to close my business during this entire time now I'm like really really prepared to open, " said Carlene Sakbun, owner of the owner of Skin Spa.

Sakbun said there will be changes to her spa.

She'll only be able to have one client at a time by appointment only and she'll have to wear a mask.

But it's the best way to keep everyone safe.

"When clients come into our spa I want them to feel safe I want them to feel welcomed and I want them to know that we're prepared to follow the guidelines," said Sakbun.

If everything goes according to plan, all Indiana businesses should be fully operational by July 4th.