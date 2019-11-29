Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Holiday shopping doesn't end at Black Friday. The very next day is Small Business Saturday. It's a push to shop at local stores to help benefit the economy.

Local owners are saying tomorrow is all about helping your neighbors! Small Business Saturday is about shopping locally and finding out just what your community has to offer.

With Thanksgiving officially over people are looking ahead to the big gift-giving holiday.

"So if you're looking for a unique gift perfect to come here. This is a great place," Christine Niemeyer, owner of Lili Pad in The Meadows Shopping Center.

Small Business Saturday is the perfect time to not only buy gifts for your family and friends, but to also support the people who live right here.

"Shopping local is helping your neighbor it's helping the person down the street and with the way the economy is it makes sense there are so many struggling people and you're helping all of the local people that you see every day," Niemeyer said.

For some, it's about giving back to the community.

"It's to make sure we're kind of giving back they always come and support us so we just want to make sure we can offer them some specials during this time of the year," Angela Garzolini, owner of The Burlap Penguin said.

But shopping locally is something you can do every day!

"We're here year-round so it doesn't just have to be on small business Saturday that they come out and support us," Niemeyer said.

Multiple stores around the city are giving away free items if you shop at their store.

The Meadows is also having Santa come in on a firetruck at noon Saturday. They will also have a Christmas Tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Along with the stores already in Meadows, they will be having 74 other vendors selling their goods. That will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.