Local businesses encourage you to support and shop local

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses continue to struggle as they work to reopen for the first time in months.

That includes the Climbing Café in Terre Haute.

The business opened its doors for the first time in the fall, and had to close down after just a few months of being open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner said it's been difficult so far, and he's hoping things turn around quickly.

"If you can shop local, great. If you've got friends that you can bring, great. If you can meet people at local restaurants.. it doesn't have to be ours, but anywhere is going to help. Pretty much 100 percent of the money that comes here goes to our employees, and back into the community," said Sam Morgan.

If you want to get in on the fun, and support this local business, the café is open and the climbing has resumed.

The Climbing Café is open 7-days a week.