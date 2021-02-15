Local businesses are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - News 10 spoke with Casey Baesler, the Store Manager at Baesler's Market, to see how they have been preparing for the upcoming winter storm.

“[We will] Call all of our resources to be able to get as much milk and bread in here as possible.”

We have all made that last-minute rush before a winter storm to grab the bread and milk.

Thankfully, Baesler’s Market in Terre Haute has been preparing. But Baesler has good advice so that everyone has a chance to shop. “Don’t take more than you’re going to need for, you know, to get you through the week or a few days.”

Not only are people shopping for groceries, but supplies to stay warm and safe are in high demand.

“We’re getting a lot salt, sand. We are selling out of heaters really fast. Everybody is looking for kerosene and propane.”

Brittany Newell with Rural King says they have been seeing a lot of people come in. It is more difficult to stock up on bigger products. And places like Rural King has stayed very busy the last few days.

But Newell says they are doing their best to keep everyone prepared. “We’ve moved heating up a little, what we have left of it. We are keeping the salt and the sand and stuff right up front where everybody can see it and it’s accessible. So they can just pay inside, get it as they go, and be ready. We’ve yet to have that “real” winter weather. So, they're just trying to get ready for it!”