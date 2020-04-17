Local businesses are now in an even tighter spot as the Protection Program funding runs out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many local businesses are in an even tougher spot as they wait for the economy to reopen.

The Small Business Paycheck Protection Program has run out of money, already using its $350 billion.

On Friday we spoke with the owner of Saratoga Restaurant in Terre Haute George Azar.

He said this feels like yet another punch to the gut.

Azar told us he applied for the loan in early April.

He said he found out they didn't get approved just days before the loan ran out.

Right now, Azar all of his employees have filed for unemployment.

That money was going to pay them, the rent, and other utilities.

Azar said this has put them in an even bigger hole.

"It's very frustrating considering we've lost 80% of our business because 80% of it was dine-in. So hopefully that the people of Terre Haute will not only support us but support all those small local businesses that are really just trying to survive," said Azar.

This is just one of several local businesses that we reached out to.

Azar and others hope another fund to help small businesses will be available to apply for soon.