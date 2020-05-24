Local business welcomes families back in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Indiana, more businesses have been able to reopen this weekend under stage three of the Back on Track Plan.

That includes Bouncin Barn in Terre Haute.

It reopened Sunday after being closed since March.

The facility is full of slides and bounce houses.

Staff said they got a slow start, but they expect business to pick up in the next few weeks.

They said they're just glad to be back to work.

"I'm happy to be back, because Bouncin Barn feels like family here, so to be back with all of my employees and then my boss, it just feels great," said Abigail Worley.

Staff are required to wear masks.

There are also hand sanitizer stations available inside to keep everyone protected.