Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is underway in Parke County, Indiana and many local small business owners say the 10 day event helps it great for their bottom line.

Many have already stopped by some of the hot spots in Mansfield and Rockville. The festival has been connecting the community to local business for 62 years.

News 10 was able to speak with one local business owner, Adam Masters. He and his brother create handmade wooden signs.

"We didn't want to just buy presents for our family members we wanted to be able to make them gifts for Christmas so we bought a scroll saw and started making some signs," said Masters.

Their hobby quickly turned into a business in 2018.

That's when the business was brought to a bigger stage, the Covered Bridge Festival.

Along with his signs, people can find nearly anything they want at the annual event from foods to little knick-knacks. Masters said, as a vendor, the festival is vital to his business growth.

"You're not just putting a dollar in a cooperate guys pocket or a CEO's trust fund account. This is tumbling lessons for my daughter. This is new shoes for my kids," said Masters.

Vendors said this year's festival got off to a slow start. Friday's rain kept people from coming out but Jennifer Hanthorn said Sunday was the perfect day.

Hanthorn said the festival helps keep money in the community.

"The more we take care of them and support them especially in these festivals and stuff that we have pretty much around the covered bridges, then it keeps the traditions alive," said Hanthorn.

Hanthorn said she also gets crafty ideas for things to create herself.

Meanwhile, Masters said local businesses like his appreciate every person who stops by.

"Being able to come out support us, you know, you're truly giving back to the community," said Masters.

The festival is going on now through October 20th.