Local business teaches kids gymnastics through Zoom meetings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local business is giving kids a way to stay active at home.

News 10 spoke with the program director of Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics. She says when the state's stay at home order went into effect they studio started having Zoom meetings with its competitive gymnasts.

Now they're opening up these sessions to anyone who wants to be involved.

The program director says it helps kids refresh their basic skills. They say sometimes they even get parents involved.

"It's great. When we were just doing our kids in the gym we had over 30 kids each time. We've had over 70 people sign up for the free one we're doing. Kids that are in the gym. Kids that are not in the gym. I think its great," Michelle Ealy said.

If you're looking for more information on how your kid can sign up for these classes, click here.