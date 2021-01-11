Local business take part in Google 360 program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ten local businesses are getting a boost from Google and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.

One of those businesses is Digestive Health Associates. They are taking part in the Google 360 program.

A photographer with Google is helping to create a virtual view inside the business.

According to Google, it will put a 360-degree view at the top of its searches.

The business is using money from the government CARES Act. It's paying Google for the service.