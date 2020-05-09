Local business prepares dozens of carryout orders ahead of Mother's Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another local business has been very busy the last couple of days.

Staff at the Butler's Pantry in Terre Haute prepared carryout orders ahead of Mother's Day.

The owner said it's been a lot of hard work, but he is fortunate for the business.

Staff severed up 50 orders on Saturday.

That's enough food to feed 200 people.

"Hopefully this meal that will be served tomorrow, that people will enjoy tomorrow, will bring family together safely and that they leave each other's company happy and full" said Kraut.

Kraut said he was happy to see customers again and knows some of these meals will be prepared for moms as a surprise.