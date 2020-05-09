TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another local business has been very busy the last couple of days.
Staff at the Butler's Pantry in Terre Haute prepared carryout orders ahead of Mother's Day.
The owner said it's been a lot of hard work, but he is fortunate for the business.
Staff severed up 50 orders on Saturday.
That's enough food to feed 200 people.
"Hopefully this meal that will be served tomorrow, that people will enjoy tomorrow, will bring family together safely and that they leave each other's company happy and full" said Kraut.
Kraut said he was happy to see customers again and knows some of these meals will be prepared for moms as a surprise.
Related Content
- Local business prepares dozens of carryout orders ahead of Mother's Day
- Local flower shop very busy ahead of Mother's Day
- Indiana Senate approves carryout Sunday alcohol sales bill
- Indiana law on Sunday carryout alcohol sale likely to change
- City could join surrounding area for Sunday carryout sales
- Marshall votes to pass Sunday carryout liquor sales
- Local business feels hit after grocery stores cancel tulip orders
- Local businesses prepare to re-open on May 11th
- Local businesses thrive during Small Business Saturday
- Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance