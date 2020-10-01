Local business owner shares her feelings after restaurant was broken into

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Local businesses are trying to stay ahead after a string of break-ins in Parke County.

It's an issue law enforcement is seeing an uptick in across the Wabash Valley.

News 10 reached out to Susan Myers, the co-owner of Under the Arch Restaurant in Marshall, Indiana.

She did not want to go on camera with us however she did agree to a phone interview to bring awareness to the crimes.

According to Detective Hutchins with the Parke County Sheriff's Department, the restaurant was broken into on September 28th at 3:30 in the morning.

The front door was busted out leaving glass across the floor. Myers tells us that the glass was very old and a quarter-inch thick, so the impact caused the glass to reach all the way into the kitchen area.

Nearby security footage shows at least two individuals breaking in and leaving by foot around 3:45 that same morning.

The lockbox and change box were both missing. However, the footage could not identify the suspects.

Myers says the restaurant closed down due to COVID-19, which was hard enough for the family.

She says the break-in just made it worse. It's an event she could've never imagined in her 8 years of owning the business.

"That's how trusting we were, that's not going to happen here and now kinda scares you. They took something precious," said Myers.

This break-in was not the only one to occur that night.

Check out this timeline:

9/28 break-in at Under the Arch Restaurant

9/28 break-in at Mecca Auto Salvage

Earlier that week break-in at Benjamin's Restaurant

Detective Hutchins says he is unsure if there is any connection to the break-ins, however, they are investigating a possibility.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.