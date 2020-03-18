Local business makes big donation to Meals on Wheels

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Meals on Wheels asked for help and at least one local business has already answered.
The Butler's Pantry donated a couple of days worth of food.
The donation included hamburger patties, turkey breasts, bread, and vegetables.
Meals on Wheels told us they are serving seniors not normally on their food program who are desperate for food.
If you can make a donation to the Meals on Wheels program click here to go to their website. If you want to make a food donation - they ask that you call ahead. That number is 812-232-3878.
