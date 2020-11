VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization in the Wabash Valley received some financial assistance.

It's all thanks to Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin. The company gave Catholic Charities a check for $1,000.

Normally the money would go towards the cab rides the company helps with every year.

Because of the pandemic, they are not offering the service this year.

