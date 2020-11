TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to get a flu shot, and a Terre Haute business is working to make it easier for you.

Vivid Smiles in Terre Haute hosted free flu shot clinic on Thursday.

The business gave shots to people four and older. Vivid Smiles says with everything going on with the pandemic they wanted to help the community.

That had 100 shots on-site to give out.