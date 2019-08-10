Local business hosts grand opening party to connect with the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business in Terre Haute is celebrating with the community.
Vivid Smiles opened in June, but hosted a grand opening party Saturday.
It's a way for the community to tour the office, meet the staff, and win prizes.
Those at Vivid Smiles said the party is a great way to get involved with the community and show everyone the importance of going to the dentist.
"We want them to know that we take the whole family. Dental work is important, and a lot of people don't realize how important it is, so we wanted to make sure that that was known," said Erica Vandergriff, Community Relations Director for Vivid Smiles.
The new office is located at 2512 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
