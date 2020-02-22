Local business hosts Pickleball Tournament

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new sport gaining popularity in Terre Haute.

It's pickleball. It combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong.

Bubble Indoor Tennis is getting in the spirit with a tournament Saturday.

It's the first event like this since new owners bought the facility just 2 weeks ago.

People of all skills competed. About 48 people played.

Owners say this is just the start!

"This is the kickoff event of many many pickleball events. Just like we had a tennis event earlier in the day. And we are gonna have one of those a month. And one pickleball event," Co-owner Rick Witsken, said.

The Indoor Tennis season at the Bubble doesn't end until mid-May.