Local business holds a ribbon-cutting for new their new division

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute business leaders held a ribbon-cutting for Supreme Fireplace and Hearth.
It's a new division of Supreme Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.
News 10 spoke with owner Wes Isbell earlier today.
He says the new division was something his customers were asking for.
He decided to follow up on those requests last spring.
Supreme Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is located on East Margaret Drive in Terre Haute.
