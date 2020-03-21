Local business feels hit after grocery stores cancel tulip orders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for something to do while you're stuck at home, staff at a local business have an idea for you.

The Tulip Company and More is offering tulips at low prices right now.

The staff there said they hope this encourages folks to get out in their yards and work in the dirt.

Due to grocery stores cancelling tulip orders, the company is feeling the hit.

News 10 caught up with the store manager.

He said he's grateful for the community support during this difficult time.

"It's amazing to really see customers coming out and buying and supporting local businesses. I know unfortunatley, not all small businesses are doing great right now, so it's excellent that we have a community like Terre Haute that's trying to support local business. We really appreciate it. It's been a big help for us," said Cody Welsh.

Right now, you can call and place your order.

The plants will be brought to your car and loaded for you.