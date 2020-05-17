Local business expands during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Businesses across the nation have had to operate under restrictions, and here in the Wabash Valley, those new rules came down just as a Terre Haute restaurant started to expand.

The pandemic has made it that much more challenging for the owner of Coffee Cup to open a second location.

The first first restaurant is on Lafayette Avenue.

The second store will be located on Wabash Avenue.

The pandemic has pushed that opening back.

News 10 spoke with the owner.

He said the store is ready to go and he expects to open in two weeks.

"We survived. We're making it. We're just taking it one step at a time. We're ready to open the doors and we have a new chance," said Miti Amiti.

He said they're looking forward to the new store and welcoming in new customers.