Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local business is giving back.
Sycamore Winery has partnered with the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
A portion of the winery’s sales this month will go towards the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
For every case of wine purchased from the winery this month, the business will donate ten dollars.
”You know I think we are feeling the pain that everybody is, but at the same time, we still have a duty to give back. And I think our community will appreciate that and jump on board,” said Daniel Pigg, owner of Sycamore Winery.
Pigg hopes that other businesses will jump on board.
Carry-out and online orders are available.
