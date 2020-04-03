Local business donates a portion of sales to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local business is giving back.

Sycamore Winery has partnered with the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

A portion of the winery’s sales this month will go towards the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

For every case of wine purchased from the winery this month, the business will donate ten dollars.

”You know I think we are feeling the pain that everybody is, but at the same time, we still have a duty to give back. And I think our community will appreciate that and jump on board,” said Daniel Pigg, owner of Sycamore Winery.

Pigg hopes that other businesses will jump on board.

Carry-out and online orders are available.