VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is celebrating its fresh look.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting at Cannonball Harley-Davidson on Friday.

Renovation work has been underway for about one year. It includes walls, floors, and a lounge.

Soon, there will also be a patio.

A grand reopening celebration is set for Saturday. There will be food trucks and demo bikes will be available for test rides. It happens from 10 am to 6 pm.