Local business celebrates new facility through Chamber ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A business that's been in the area more than a decade is celebrating a new location.

Honey Creek Collision recently opened its new facility on Johnson Drive, near the Honey Creek Mall.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

The new facility features more paint booths, more frame equipment, and an expanded staff.

According to the business's website, it first opened in 2006.