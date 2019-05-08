Local business celebrates new facility through Chamber ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A business that's been in the area more than a decade is celebrating a new location.
Honey Creek Collision recently opened its new facility on Johnson Drive, near the Honey Creek Mall.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
The new facility features more paint booths, more frame equipment, and an expanded staff.
According to the business's website, it first opened in 2006.
