TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is celebrating a new start. Repeat Boutique in Terre Haute has a new owner.

The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the store on Friday.

It is a consignment store. If you go inside, you'll notice a new look.

The store is located in The Meadows Shopping Center.

There's a grand reopening on Saturday. If you stop by from 10 am until 4 pm - you may snag some free goodies.