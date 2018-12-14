Local business and EMS weigh in on coming Terre Haute overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Bill Heyman is the owner of Atlantis Aquatic Gardens. It's located at the intersection of 13th and 8th Avenue. Heyman says Thursday's news from the city of Terre Haute caught him a bit off guard.

"When word came out we were surprised, I’m extremely elated for the city," said Heyman.

The news of this new overpass does mean a lot for the city of Terre Haute, but Heyman is now hit with the question of what will happen to the future of Atlantis.

"I find it hard to imagine that they could build the overpass without taking out our property because we own the old store and the current location here at 13th and 8th Avenue."

The closing of a local business is never good, but there are many benefits of a new overpass including the potential to save lives.

Robert Eberhardt with the Terre Haute Fire Department says this overpass will make it easier to make their runs.

"The faster we can get there, the better off it is for them. So we can provide a better service and be a little more expedient than what we are sometimes because of the rail traffic," said Eberhardt.

Heyman says if he has to relocate he will, but he hopes the community will keep the business afloat during the coming years of construction.

"We’re going to be here a few more years so in the meantime I hope the community will keep coming in and keep supporting us so we can have the strength to relocate when that time comes," said Heyman.

Now it will be a long time before work on the intersection does take place. Right now the city plans to begin construction in 2020.