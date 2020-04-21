Local brewery launches its 'Stimulus Stout Series' to help furloughed employees and community initiatives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local brewery has an interesting twist on helping the community right now.
Terre Haute Brewing Company recently launched its 'Stimulus Stout Series.'
There are two beers. One features spices and peppers and the other uses Rex Roast Coffee.
20 percent of the proceeds are supporting the business's 'Hops for the Haute' fund.
The money is helping furloughed hospitality employees as well as going to community initiatives.
Learn more here about getting the beer here.
