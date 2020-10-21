Local brewery has survived two world wars and, now recently, two pandemics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Driving along 9th street in downtown Terre Haute you may notice a blue and white building near the poplar street intersection. That's the Terre Haute Brewing Company. It's the oldest brewery in Indiana, and the second oldest in the nation.

According to AP news dot com, only the Yuengling and S Brewing Complex is older. While the Terre Haute Brewing Company may have taken some breaks over the past 100 years, they're still brewing beer to this day.

It first opened for business in 1837. In 1869 the company expanded and covered three city blocks. From 1892-1902 the Terre Haute Brewing Company was the 7th largest brewery in the nation.

But the prohibition made them shut down in 1928. They were brought back years later in 1934. Then due to an ownership change, the brewery was shut down again in 1952, but all the buildings remained.

Now, when you go to the brewery you will notice it got a new makeover in 2015. They were able to open their doors a year later in 2016, and they are currently still there.

Head Brewer Anthony Megali said the history behind their beer is something he thinks everyone should check out.

He said, "It is strange to be like, to think about how long the brewery has been around. Like, it has a pretty storied history and all the people that have come before us, like that's pretty cool."

The Terre Haute Brewing Company also survived not one, but now two pandemics as we continue living with COVID-19.

While this isn't the first pandemic the business has experienced, it's still something that came as a challenge.

The brewery originally saw most of its money come from its 'Taproom.' But, when businesses shut down the owners had to get creative.

In order to keep production and sales up, they started selling beer all over the state of Indiana. While it is a change, they are happy to have expanded.

Megali said, "You're seeing people all over the state get to try your beer, so ya, I mean that makes me feel great, you know that's what it's all about if you're a brewer is like more people getting to try your beer.">

Employees said they have seen an increase in business by selling state-wide. But, in order to expand their business further, they told me that today they are launching new merchandise.

