Local boutique works to fight human trafficking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local boutique is stepping out of the norm to try and put an end to a global problem.
Millie and Maude and Modern Charm in Terre Haute hosted the 'Dressember Foundation.'
Women pledged to wear dresses every day for the month of December.
They were raising money and awareness to fight modern-day slavery and human trafficking.
Experts say the midwest is a hotspot for trafficking.
They will collect donations through the end of January, with a goal to raise more than $1,000.
