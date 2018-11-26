Clear
Local boutique owners make the move to online sales

Two local boutique owners are moving their businesses online coming 2019. They said challenges with other competing stores and more people shopping online helped them make the decision to move.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 6:32 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Many folks in the Wabash Valley are shopping for some bargains on Cyber Monday.

The day is also busy for business owners preparing for the sales.

Yvette Morgan and Lori Mitchell own the boutiques Modern Charm and Millie and Maude.

While they prepared for Cyber Monday sales, they're also getting ready for some big changes.

The two have been in business together for years, but they have an announcement for 2019.

"It"s bittersweet you know we've both been sad about making the decision to close our brick and mortar shop, but we're trying to be excited for what's next," Mitchell said. 

That new chapter includes running their businesses solely online.

Appropriately, they chose Cyber Monday to make the announcement.

Mitchell said many people are turning to online shopping, and they knew it was time they did the same.

"It's tough because I think people do like that being able to go into a boutique, that tangible you know where they can feel the product and try it on. I think people are really leaning toward the convenience of shopping online," Mitchell said.

Morgan said it can be challenging to keep up with things in the store while promoting an online presence.

Money also played a factor in their new plan.

"Well you don't have the overhead I mean you just don't have the overhead when you're an online shop, and so I think that's where a lot of people are going right now," Morgan said.

Competing with several different boutiques in town has also been a challenge.

Morgan said since she opened shop 12 years ago, there have been eight other boutiques to open locally.

"with a lot of other locally owned boutiques opening in town um even though the larger shops are closing people are shopping local but they're also shopping online."

Although they're headed in a new direction, Mitchell said this isn't goodbye.

"We both live here and take part in a lot of community things, so you won't be able to get rid of us that easily," Mitchell said.

As of now, there is no official closing date for the two boutiques.

Mitchell and Morgan said they'll be there until their lease is taken over.

To learn more about their products and check out their Cyber Monday sales, you can head to their websites. 

