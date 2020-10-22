Local blood center in need of plasma, why one donation could help save a life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-During the pandemic, plasma donations are needed now... more than ever.

According to Dr. Dan Waxman, Vice President and Senior Medical Director of Versiti, these centers rely on donations from high school and college students.

As a result of the pandemic, it's becoming harder to reach those audiences.

"We could go to our biggest high schools in Indiana or some of our major universities and collect hundreds of donors in one day, now we don't have that access," said Waxman.

Waxman tells us that 20 to 30% of their donations come from schools and right now they're taking a major hit without them.

Those donations are especially critical with COVID-19, as studies have shown the benefits of plasma and providing antibodies to those currently fighting the infection.

Waxman argues that a single donation can go a long way.

"You have antibodies that could help some patients out. You can provide therapy for patients right here in our own state, right here in our own towns and you know, we have to get therapies from all over pharmaceutical companies all over, but here's something we can do locally. "

Waxman tells us that the time to donate is now. To learn more, click here.