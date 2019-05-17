Clear

Local bicycle store offers refreshments and t-shirts to people who took part in 'Bike to Work Day'

Many people across the country used Friday to get in some physical activity.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people across the country used Friday to get in some physical activity.

Friday was 'Bike to Work Day.'

News 10 visited Crossroads Cyclery in Terre Haute.

They offered refreshments and t-shirts to those who worked up a little sweat.

Weather-wise, Friday was the perfect day to get on the bicycle.

"Riding your bike to work is a great way to start your day. I've been doing it all week. I find that every day I come in it's a short 12-mile ride, but it still gets my day started quicker," Jim Mauriello, from Crossroads Cyclery.

Bicycling works your heart and lungs, and it also works your upper and lower legs.

