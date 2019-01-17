Local barbershop offers free haircuts to furloughed government employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every day, more businesses are reaching out to help those impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Stadler's Barbershop is now joining in on those efforts.

Furloughed government employees can grab a free haircut.

All you have to do is bring in your credentials.

Owners say they hope others join in the effort to help the community.

They are offering the free haircuts until the government reopens.