Local bar brings in their first Super Bowl

365 Bar & Grill had its doors open late to celebrate the Super Bowl

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 11:24 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have spent Super Bowl Sunday watching the game at a party

365 Bar 7 Grill had its doors were open hosting it's first bowl ever. The bar has only been open in Terre Haute a few months.

Between the big plays or ordering another round of food, Jonas Trammell said 365 Bar & Grill was the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl.

"Hanging out with your dudes, going out for a good time enjoying the environment you know watching the game with your people you know. no matter who you're going for it's a vibe," said Trammell. 

Co-owner of 365 Kacy Rogers said they had to do a lot of pre-planning for the game.

They stocked up on different meats and of course beers.

The doors even stayed open later than usual.

"We had to go through at least 50 or 60 meals just in this time. We just want to create a comfortable atmosphere for everybody to come and enjoy and have fun and just relax a little," said Rogers. 

They do plan to have more special gatherings.

Rogers said they have their eyes locked on march madness next.

