Local bar and restaurant to stay open for Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant and bar owner says opening on Thanksgiving was an easy choice to make.

Sean McCaffrey is the night manager at Charlie's Pub and Grub.

He told us some of his staff, along along with regulars couldn't go home for the holidays. After speaking with the owners, they decided to stay open.

McCaffrey said this holiday isn't just about the food.

"The five years I've lived in Indiana like Charlies has been a home, this place is more than just a restaurant and bar to me. It's family," McCaffrey said.

They will be open until 2 am.