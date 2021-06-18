Local bar and grill to pay tribute to late Vigo County councilman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is doing its part to remember the late Vigo County Councilman Don Morris.

The Dawgleg Bar and Grill at Idle Creek is hosting a memorial night for Morris.

The bar says he played there almost every third Friday for the last 20 years.

Morris would have been scheduled to play on Friday night. Instead, they will play his music and look back at his life.

Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed last month when a car hit them in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.