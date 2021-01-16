Local bar and arcade opens their doors to the public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a retro-themed bar and arcade and it just opened in downtown Terre Haute.

News 10 stopped by for the grand opening of "Bar_Botics."

"A lot of the games stem from the early eighties to the early ninties for the most part and there is a great variety. We have you know a driver, we have a lot of joy stick and tapper games. We have some of the arcade shooter games, we have skee ball," said co-owner Ethan Page.

"Coming here provides a nostalgia to respect for modern-day gaming, this is where everything originated and whether our audience is the younger audience that comes that plays games on modern consoles or the people that grew up in this era. We provide a retro arcade with a modern bar, and futristic branding to kinda tie it all together to provide a fun experience to anyone that comes," said co-owner Alec Thompson.

"Bar_Botics" is located on Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.

It is open every day from 3 in the afternoon until 2:30 in the morning.