Local banks team up to help CODA through month of October

3 local banks are teaming up to help CODA and raise awareness on domestic violence.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- On Monday there was a press conference and a HUGE announcement made. 

First Financial, Old National and Terre Haute Savings..are teaming up to help CODA the National Coalition Against Domestic Abuse.

They announced that starting Oct. 1st., donation bins in many of the banks across the Wabash Valley.

People from CODA say they've had overwhelming help from the community.

they were able to meet their goal of $150,000.

Now, the three banks want to make sure that continues.

Oct. is domestic violence awareness month.

Representatives from the banks say this fundraiser will help raise awareness on domestic violence.

They also said it'll help coda stay afloat and worry-free.

"We all know that coda is very much needed in this community. This is an organization that can use the money will need the money going forward and it just makes it that much easier to raise the dollars," said Sally Whitehurst with First Financial Bank. 

The fundraiser will last all October long. 

The money raised will go towards the multiple services CODA provides. 

